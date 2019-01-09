Lexus RC F Track Edition teased on video ahead of Detroit Auto Show

Lexus

Lexus is once again teasing the arrival of a new Track Edition for the RC F sports coupe. With the car set to debut in less than a week at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, a new teaser video stokes anticipation with imagery of the new car on a track. The Track Edition, Lexus says, "turns hot laps all day… and heads all night."

Sadly, the teaser video doesn't give us any other details, with the only big clue a glance at the car's giant rear wing -- something we already saw in Lexus' earlier teasing. Still, we know there's plenty of reason to get excited about the new car. Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America, told journalists in December that the Track Edition would be the "fastest, most powerful" Lexus model -- aside from the LFA supercar.

The introduction of the Track Edition coincides with the launch of a refreshed 2020 Lexus RC F coupe in general, Carter said previously. The current RC F, which packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine good for 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque, was introduced way back at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show, so it's high time for an update.

The new Lexus models will make their debut in Detroit next Tuesday, and Lexus will offer a livestream of its press conference, starting at 1:10 p.m. Eastern, so fans far and wide can watch the reveal of the RC F and its new Track Edition. We'll have all the details on the Lexus debuts -- as well as every other Detroit introduction -- here at Roadshow, too.