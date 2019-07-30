2020 Lexus LX 570 picks up new Sport Package for a bit more style

Enlarge Image Lexus

With the advent of the 2020 model year, the Lexus LX is officially 12 model years old. Sure, it's had a few nips and tucks here and there. But underneath, it's still the same gussied-up Land Cruiser as usual. Lexus keeps kicking the can down the road with special editions, and what do you know, there's a new one for 2020.

Lexus this week introduced the 2020 LX 570 Sport Package. It's a styling package, so don't expect anything other than looks that differ from other models. It does include some extra equipment, but it's nothing that isn't available on other variants. The Sport Package is only available on three-row LX variants, to boot.

The outside adds a bit more style by way of an exclusive grille and a more aggressive front bumper. The lower rear valence is a little different, as well. Rounding out the limited upgrades is a set of body-color side mirrors with chrome accents. Inside, there's a black headliner and semi-aniline leather seats, which can be optioned in black, red or white.

That's it in terms of aesthetic upgrades. However, the LX 570 Sport Package does also include Lexus' Luxury Package upgrade. This adds heating and ventilation to the first and second rows, four-zone automatic climate control, 21-inch alloy wheels, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel, a head-up display and a wireless device charger. It also includes the excellent Mark Levinson 19-speaker surround-sound audio system.

Otherwise, it's the same LX as usual. The LX 570 gets its motive force from a 5.7-liter V8 with 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are both standard, and it can tow up to 7,000 pounds. Lexus Safety System+ is standard, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams. The base 2020 LX 570 will start at $86,380 before destination, but the Sport Package rings in a bit higher at $99,300.