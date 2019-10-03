2020 Lexus IS 350 F Sport gets the Blackline Edition treatment

Enlarge Image Lexus

More choices. That's the name of the game when it comes to the 2020 Lexus IS F Sport and its Blackline Edition. For the new model year, the blackout package expands to the IS 350 F Sport to give buyers more options for the entry-level luxury sedan.

Previously, those shopping the IS F Sport line needed to opt for the lesser IS 300 F Sport trim to gain access to the blackout package. Of course, the IS 350 F Sport costs a couple thousand dollars more, but the 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 is standard across the board. Back in the IS 300 F Sport, rear-wheel-drive models get a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with 241 hp. The all-wheel-drive IS 300 gets the more powerful V6. Though, it doesn't earn many bragging rights with less than 20 more horses. A six-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Regardless of trim choice, the IS 300 or IS 350 F Sport Blackline Edition naturally dims the lights on the exterior elements. There's a set of 18-inch wheels finished in "black vapor chrome," a black chrome front grille and side mirrors that get the same finish. Pairing with the blackened looks are three colors: black, white and a blue hue called Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0.

The cabin keeps with the dark look and sports black and gray seats with an indigo blue contrasting stitching color. The same blue stitching makes its way to the steering wheel, which is heated, and both the door panels and glovebox don the blue, too.

The IS, in general, is rather long in the tooth. But the Blackline Edition helps keep things fresh. Prices for an IS 300 F Sport Blackline start at $46,225. Add AWD and the cost jumps to $48,675. Moving up to the IS 350 F Sport Blackine Edition will require $49,845, and AWD pushes things to $52,010. Lexus plans to build 900 special edition cars this time, so move quickly if this is what your heart desires.