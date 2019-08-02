The Red Cross gives the 2020 Land Rover Defender the ol' what-for in Dubai

Enlarge Image Land Rover

We're slowly approaching the point where Land Rover will finally pull back the veil on its hotly anticipated 2020 Defender SUV. However, today isn't that day, which means we'll have to live with more cool pictures of a camouflaged Defender for now. Shucks.

Land Rover on Friday released a new smattering of pictures showing the 2020 Defender tackling the sand dunes in Dubai. Part of the Defender's testing program ahead of its official unveiling, Land Rover teamed up with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to give this little ute the ol' what-for in an area where its buyers are likely to travel.

Out in Dubai, the Defender didn't just whip around the dunes. It also tackled hairpin curves on the Jebel Jais highway. Temperatures shot past the triple-digit mark, which makes it a great place to suss out the Defender's high-temp behavior, as well. It also tackled altitudes well above the one-mile mark, ensuring its engine doesn't choke itself out when the air gets thin.

Land Rover first announced the return of the Defender in late 2018, and it revealed that the model would finally return to the US, as well, following a 23-year absence. Its boxy good looks have remained hidden by camouflage, but Land Rover has not been shy about throwing out a whole lot of teasers ahead of its anticipated debut, which could come as early as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Even rumors have been few and far between. The most notable one we've heard about, though, is that the Defender will be available in three sizes -- 90, 110 and 130, with the smallest being a three-door model. We've also seen what appears to be the Defender's interior thanks to some clever spy shots. If you can't afford one, don't worry, because Lego has a Technic Defender coming out, which should be significantly easier on the wallet.