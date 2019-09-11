2020 Land Rover Defender gets the Lego treatment

Lego

Hot on the heels of the 2020 Land Rover Defender's debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Lego officially revealed the Lego-ized version of the off-road SUV. I say official because the kit leaked a few months ago, actually.

Nevertheless, the official details are here. The 2020 Land Rover Defender Lego Technic kit is made up of 2,573 pieces and mimics the real-life model quite well, per the information Lego shared on Wednesday. Fans can select three colors to build the Defender of their dreams: olive green, gray and black, and each comes with a set of authentic stickers to finish them off.

The neatest part of any Technic kit is how the models actually function. In that spirit, the Defender kit includes the real SUV's four-wheel drive system with three differentials, and independent suspension, a working winch system and what Lego calls its "most sophisticated gearbox yet."

Once assembled, the builder can pop the door open to play with a working steering wheel and marvel over the insanely detailed dashboard. Included in the cockpit are two levers to put the Defender into its high and low ratios for whatever paths the scale model faces. Flipping the rear seat forward reveals the transmission and a detailed model of the inline-six engine resides under the hood. To open the rear tailgate, builders simply need to twist the rear-mounted spare tire. Yeah, this is the real deal.

Par for the course is the kit's price. In the US, the Defender Technic kit will cost $200, but taking in the craftsmanship, I don't think that's outrageously expensive. Plus, $200 is far cheaper than what a real-life Defender will set you back anyway. The Lego kit launches around the world on Oct. 1.