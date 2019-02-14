2020 Kia Soul EV gets 243-mile EPA driving range

The new 2020 Kia Soul EV will offer a 243-mile driving range, according to the EPA. That makes it one of the longest-range affordable electric cars on sale today, and marks a huge improvement over the last-generation Soul EV's 93-mile range.

The new Soul Electric debuted alongside the standard, internal-combustion 2020 Soul at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The cars have a striking new look inside and out, as well as new features. For the Soul EV, the biggest news is a bigger battery pack. It now has a 64-kilowatt-hour capacity, compared to the old Soul EV's 27-kWh pack. The new Soul also has more power, with its electric motor rated at 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque, versus the preceding model's 109 hp and 210 lb-ft.

What's most important is how the Soul EV's range compares to other affordable electric cars. It beats the range of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the new Nissan Leaf E+, as well as the Kia Niro Electric, but won't quite offer as much driving range as the Hyundai Kona Electric. You can see how the cars compare in the chart below.

Electric car EPA ranges Vehicle EPA Range Battery Capacity Kia Soul EV 243 miles 64 kWh Hyundai Kona Electric 258 miles 64 kWh Kia Niro Electric 239 miles 64 kWh Chevrolet Bolt EV 238 miles 60 kWh Nissan Leaf E+ 226 miles 62 kWh

The Kia Soul EV will be able to use fast-charging to get an 80 percent charge in as little as an hour. On the more common Level 2 charging standard, Kia says charge times will be up to 9 hours, 35 minutes, while on Level 1, 120-volt charging, a full battery charge will take a whopping 59 hours. In other words, you're going to want that Level 2 charger in your garage.

We'll have to wait a little longer to find out just how much the 2020 Kia Soul EV will cost, and to get behind the wheel, but based on its funky design and impressive range alone, color us excited for the battery-powered hatchback.