The wait for Kia's updated Soul EV will be longer than expected, report says

If, like us, you were all excited to get behind the wheel of the new Kia Soul EV that debuted in fall in Los Angeles, then we have some sour news for you. It likely won't be available in the US until 2020, according to a report Wednesday by Wards Auto.

The news of the Soul EV's delay is a bummer but not totally unexpected, given the trouble that Kia has been having meeting worldwide demand for its Niro EV. It's been having so much trouble, in fact, that its sales for its first long-range electric model are down because customers can't get their hands on one.

The "Soul EV will probably be [coming to the US] next year," Michael Cole, chief operating officer for Kia Motors America, told Wards Auto.

You may be forgiven for not knowing why we're so excited for the new Soul EV. I mean, the last one was a little "weak tea" with a merely acceptable range and less than impressive performance numbers, right? Well, the new version not only doubles the range of the old Kia Soul EV, but it also gets Kia's Kia's latest and greatest interior tech and some pleasantly adjusted styling.

Oh, and once it gets here, it will probably be available in only a handful of states (at least at launch), with California being likely being the first.

Kia didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.