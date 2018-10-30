The Kia Forte compact sedan gets a littler sportier thanks to the addition of a new GT trim level. It packs a 201-horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, Kia said in a press release today. The engine, which makes 195 pound-feet of torque, is the same one found in the similar Hyundai Elantra Sport and Elantra GT hatchback.
The Kia Forte GT will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Either way, it'll be the quickest Forte on sale today, as the car otherwise packs a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with just 147 horsepower. Kia also promises independent suspension for the GT, as well as a "growling" exhaust note.
Other enhancements for the Forte GT include a new black grille with red accents, gloss-black mirrors, new side skirts, a trunk-lid spoiler, 18-inch wheels and optional Michelin summer tires. Set to be offered in GT1 and GT2 trim levels, the sporty Forte's equipment list will feature things like a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED ambient interior lighting, a sunroof and optional sports seats that Kia calls "Sofino."
The Kia Forte was refreshed for the 2019 model year with bolder styling that draws a lot of inspiration from the larger Kia Stinger. It starts at just $18,585 with destination, though Kia says pricing for the GT model won't be released until closer to its on-sale date.
Discuss: 2020 Kia Forte GT debuts at SEMA with 201 horsepower
