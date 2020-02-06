2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition boasts a catalog of Mopar parts

Enlarge Image Jeep

If I had to name the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition, I'd call it the "everything but the kitchen sink." Total, there are a staggering 200-plus Jeep Performance Parts on board straight from the Mopar collection, and the brand made sure it has the best of the best.

Jeep debuted the limited-edition SUV on the second day of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, with the sheer amount of typically optional performance parts highlighting the Wrangler JPP. It's difficult to pick a place to start, but notably, Jeep fit the SUV with steel tube doors and mesh sun blockers, rock rails made of heavy-gauge steel and a steel front bumper with matching skidplates. The bumper is actually slimmer than the standard Wrangler's and boasts D-rings for added towing capability.

What else is part of this laundry list of upgrades? Glad you asked. Jeep has tossed in the Heavy Duty Electrical Group, which adds four auxiliary switches, a 240-amp alternator and a Class II hitch. There's a JPP Rubicon winch, waterproofed of course, and a beefier swing gate at the rear to mount a larger spare tire. Jeep's center high-mount stop lamp relocation kit also moves the brake light to the center of the spare tire.

In the looks department, Jeep didn't skimp out, either. A black American flag graphic drapes the hood, and the black-out look extends to the fender vents and fuel door. JPP badges and decals also grace the exterior just to remind owners this is a special machine. But hopefully you like blue or white because those are the only two colors this SUV will come in.

If you've read this far and think there still aren't enough parts to make this a special Jeep, hold your horses. Every single one of these limited-edition Wranglers will come with a customer credit you can put toward one of three things. Owners can apply the credit as a portion of the funds needed for a 2-inch lift kit, 5- or 7-inch LED off-road light kits or a choice of five JPP off-road wheels and four accompanying sets of tires. Variety is the spice of life, after all.

The inside gets plenty of gear with a standard Technology Group package that adds a 7-inch instrument cluster screen and identically sized infotainment screen. Leather upholstery is also standard with JPP embroidering on the seatbacks. All-weather floor mats and a Mopar cargo tray are also aboard for the ride.

Jeep said buyers will be able to choose from three engines, and there's something for everyone. The 2.0-liter turbo-four, 3.6-liter V6 with eTorque and 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will all be on offer. Each pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

What we don't know is how much this rig will cost as prices weren't included with the announcement. When the Wrangler JPP limited edition goes on sale, all Jeep said is the SUV will be, as the name implies, "limited." We'll know more soon enough since the first units are scheduled to hit dealers this summer.