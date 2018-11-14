2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup leaks on forum ahead of LA debut

Enlarge Image Jeep Gladiator Forum

Sometimes, leaks can come from editorial websites that receive pictures ahead of time, but other times, it's the automaker's own fault (albeit accidental). The latter appears to be why the internet is seeing the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup a couple weeks before it should have.

The eagle-eyed folks over at the Jeep Gladiator Forum (née Jeep Scrambler Forum) allegedly stumbled upon Jeep's official pictures of its forthcoming Wrangler-based pickup truck. The pictures were, according to the forum, posted on Jeep's own media site for a very brief period of time before being taken back down.

A Jeep spokesperson declined to comment, which is not a surprise, as that's what Ford did when leaked pictures of the "baby Bronco" came out earlier this week.

A screenshot of some text, also professed to be from Jeep's media site, gives us a few ideas of what to expect. Jeep claims the Gladiator will offer best-in-class towing and 4X4 payload. Power will come from either a 3.6-liter gas V6 or a 3.0-liter diesel V6. It will also carry all the benefits of the new JL-generation Wrangler -- namely, an easy-to-fold windshield and a wide variety of door and top configurations. So, basically, expect a Wrangler but with a truck bed.

We'll know for sure what's up with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator when we see it at the LA Auto Show. Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow the week after Thanksgiving for the full lowdown on this and every other new vehicle that'll debut.