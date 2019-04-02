2020 Gladiator gets the Easter Jeep Safari concept treatment

Jeep

It wouldn't be springtime without Fiat-Chrysler's annual Easter Jeep Safari concepts. And hot on the heels of the 2020 Gladiator launch, Jeep revealed a pair of sketches Tuesday previewing two new Moab, Utah-ready takes on the Wrangler-based off-road truck.

The first one, pictured above, appears to be a Jeep J6 redux, as evidenced by the badge on the lower quarter panel. That means we could be seeing a short-cab, long-bed Gladiator, maybe with some sort of optional over-the-bed canopy. Look closely and you'll notice this concept doesn't have hinges for the rear door, like on the production Gladiator.

Jeep's second Gladiator concept uses the standard truck's four-door arrangement. With its huge mud tires, this one appears to be some sort of off-road monster, and if previous Easter Jeep Safari concepts are anything to go on, we bet it'll have some kind of big power upgrade under the hood.

Jeep will officially reveal its 2019 concepts in the coming days, before they all head to Moab for the Easter Jeep Safari festivities from April 13 to 21. While you wait to see what Jeep has in store for this year, hop in the wayback machine to remember what the company rolled out for last year's Easter Safari.