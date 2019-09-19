2020 Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag Edition gets racy

Jaguar

Jaguar continues to inject a little motorsport into its vehicle lineup with Checkered Flag Edition models, and next up is its smallest crossover SUV. On Thursday, the 2020 Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag Edition debuted alongside new model year updates.

To be clear, even though it has a racy name, there isn't added performance on tap. The E-Pace Checkered Flag Edition is an appearance package with R-Dynamic front and rear bumpers, twin exhaust tips and LED headlights. Black exterior elements replace chrome, and specifically, there's a set of 19-inch dark gray wheels to darken the look. As for exterior colors, buyers can choose from red, gray or white. To finish things off, Checkered Flag badges are present.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine powers the E-Pace Checkered Flag and makes 246 horsepower. Power flows to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

So, while power isn't the highlight, there is some added equipment. A power tailgate is standard, as are 10-way power heated front seats, a panoramic roof, 12.3-inch digital driver display and an R-Dynamic steering wheel. Jaguar also finishes the gear shift paddles in black and affixes an Ebony Morzine headliner.

If you fancy a regular E-Pace, 2020 brings standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and available Smart Settings. Every E-Pace features the self-learning option that lets the crossover learn driver habits along the way. Have a specific seat position and climate preference? The vehicle learns this, noting each driver's key fob or phone's Bluetooth signal. Fancy.

The standard E-Pace kicks off at $40,045, while the Checkered Flag Edition will set buyers back $47,395.