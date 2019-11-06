2020 Hyundai Venue is an affordable point of interest with sub-$20,000 price tag

Enlarge Image Drew Phillips/Hyundai

Venues are typically the place to be, and for budget-minded shoppers, mark the 2020 Hyundai Venue down as a point of interest. Hyundai said on Tuesday the pint-sized crossover will start at $18,345.

With the average new-car price well over $30,000 these days, the Venue is a breath of refreshing, frugal air. The base price does, however, equip the crossover with a six-speed manual transmission. Fine for some, but a deal-killer for the masses. Don't fret because even with the CVT installed, the Venue still costs under $20,000, ringing in at $19,545. All prices include a mandatory $1,095 destination charge, too.

The two base prices will net buyers an entry-level SE model, which comes with many of the modern amenities shoppers look for as standard. There's an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, keyless entry and Hyundai SmartSense. The latter is the company's bundle of active safety features, which includes automatic emergency braking.

Outside of the base SE trim, it's all CVT, all the time with no option for a manual transmission. The SEL trim starts at $20,245, but two optional packages add other comforts. Opting for the Convenience package applies leather-wrapped trim on the steering wheel and gear selector, a sunroof and blind-spot monitors. These features add $1,150. The other package is the Premium option and it includes heated front seats, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels and the same infotainment system but with preloaded navigation and SiriusXM.

You're looking at an extra $2,900 atop the standard SEL trim to get the features mentioned, and it requires the Convenience package to get there.

The final package offered is the Denim group, which paints the 2020 Venue a shade of blue with a contrasting white roof. A denim interior color also washes over the cabin and a combination of cloth and leatherette trim the seats. Hyundai said this package can take the place of one of the SEL packages, or become a third optional package. For those that just select the Denim package, the cost is $23,045.

Look for the subcompact crossover at dealers this month.