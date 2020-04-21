2020 Hyundai Veloster N drops with DCT for all the fun but without all 3 pedals

Hyundai

It looks like the Hyundai Veloster N won't be just for the three-pedals-and-a-stick crowd. The Korean automaker debuted the Veloster N DCT on Tuesday.

The name directly spells out the big change to Hyundai's pocket rocket with a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission onboard. We've known this transmission was in the works for awhile, and it should help the Veloster N be far more approachable for those not ready to commit to row-your-own lifestyle.

Hyundai opted for a wet dual-clutch design to accommodate the high torque load, and it should make the unit very smooth as it flicks through gears. The automaker estimates the DCT will help the Veloster N rip from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. Engineers didn't stop with a new transmission, but instead helped create a different kind of animal with three new features as well.

First, there's "Grin Shift," as in, this mode should put a smile on drivers' faces. When activated, the overboost function kicks in and torque increases by 7% for 20 seconds to maximize performance. "Power Shift" is for flat-out moments and instructs the DCT to deliver maximum power to the wheels with 90% or greater throttle application. It dashes the idea of torque reduction and puts all hands on deck to push power to the pavement.

Track Sense Shift rounds out the DCT-specific updates with a program that should be smarter than humans. Hyundai said it helps select the right gear and timing automatically when "road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving." Each function is configurable via the car's infotainment system to tweak to a driver's liking.

Speaking of the infotainment system, it boasts Hyundai's latest operating system and displays on an 8-inch screen, and a JBL audio system is standard. There's also the choice between standard and N Light Sport Bucket Seats, wrapped in Alcantara and ready to hug drivers' frames during track sessions. Not only are they 4 pounds lighter than the standard seats, they light up, too, with an illuminated N logo.

Hyundai will treat its home market of South Korea to the Veloster N DCT first and plans to roll the car out this month. Other countries will follow shortly after. If you're not one for the manual transmission, the DCT gives you no reasons to not consider Hyundai's bundle of fun.