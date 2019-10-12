2020 Hyundai Sonata, BMW M8 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image David Dewhurst/Hyundai

Greetings and good morning, Roadshow readers. It's Saturday, and that means it's time for our week in review. Brew some coffee, fire up the tea kettle and grab a snack while you have a read through the biggest stories of the week. It began with our first drive review of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata and stayed strong as we drove the 2020 BMW M8 for the first time.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 6 to 12.

Top reviews

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai is done with boring looks as it shakes up the midsize sedan segment with the sharp new 2020 Sonata. It even has some pretty remarkable technology packed into it. What's it like to drive? Executive Editor Chris Paukert found out.

Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata first drive review.

2020 BMW M8

Managing Editor Steve Ewing spent some time with the 2020 BMW M8 to see if big power is enough to make this big coupe the brute it appears to be. It surprised, to say the least, with plenty of finesse.

Click here to read our 2020 BMW M8 first drive review.

2020 Dodge Charger Widebody

As if the Charger needs an introduction, here's one anyway. For 2020, the muscle car picks up two widebody variants for the Charger Hellcat and Scat Pack. Reviews Editor Emme Hall lit the back tires up and found out why this Charger is the family sedan unleashed.

Click here to read our 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: A trackable...

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

You didn't think we ended our time with the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and didn't put together a video, did you? Of course we didn't. Let Reviews Editor Emme Hall show you around the widened muscle car.

Now playing: Watch this: Five things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

There's a lot to dig into with the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, but, Executive Editor Chris Paukert has five things you need to know about the revamped sedan.

Now playing: Watch this: The most beautiful race in the world: Running the Mille...

The most beautiful race in the world: Running the Mille Miglia in a 90-year-old Bentley

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens dropped into the Mille Miglia to explore its historic roots and discovered it's not only a rolling museum, but utmost, a test of skill.