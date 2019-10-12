2020 Hyundai Sonata, BMW M8 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings and good morning, Roadshow readers. It's Saturday, and that means it's time for our week in review. Brew some coffee, fire up the tea kettle and grab a snack while you have a read through the biggest stories of the week. It began with our first drive review of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata and stayed strong as we drove the 2020 BMW M8 for the first time.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 6 to 12.
Top reviews
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai is done with boring looks as it shakes up the midsize sedan segment with the sharp new 2020 Sonata. It even has some pretty remarkable technology packed into it. What's it like to drive? Executive Editor Chris Paukert found out.
Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata first drive review.
2020 BMW M8
Managing Editor Steve Ewing spent some time with the 2020 BMW M8 to see if big power is enough to make this big coupe the brute it appears to be. It surprised, to say the least, with plenty of finesse.
Click here to read our 2020 BMW M8 first drive review.
2020 Dodge Charger Widebody
As if the Charger needs an introduction, here's one anyway. For 2020, the muscle car picks up two widebody variants for the Charger Hellcat and Scat Pack. Reviews Editor Emme Hall lit the back tires up and found out why this Charger is the family sedan unleashed.
Click here to read our 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody first drive review.
Top news
- The UAW-GM strike continues: The union and GM still haven't come close to hashing out a new labor contract, and it's taking a toll on both the automaker and workers.
- Chevy Corvette C8 R race car bows: Chevy's mid-engined race car debuted, and it runs a 5.5-liter DOHC flat-plane crank V8. It's highly likely we'll see the engine in a production 2020 Corvette.
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan tackles the Rebelle Rally: Our own Emme Hall penned how she prepped the luxury SUV for seven days of off-road competition.
- 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe: The M8 coupe got two more doors this week, in the form of the M8 Gran Coupe. Even still, it looks mighty fine.
- Michelin's tires of the future: Michelin has airless tires in the pipeline and GM will use them first next decade.
- 2021 Toyota Mirai: The next fuel-cell vehicle from Toyota is coming, and man, does it look really good.
Top videos
2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
You didn't think we ended our time with the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and didn't put together a video, did you? Of course we didn't. Let Reviews Editor Emme Hall show you around the widened muscle car.
2020 Hyundai Sonata
There's a lot to dig into with the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, but, Executive Editor Chris Paukert has five things you need to know about the revamped sedan.
The most beautiful race in the world: Running the Mille Miglia in a 90-year-old Bentley
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens dropped into the Mille Miglia to explore its historic roots and discovered it's not only a rolling museum, but utmost, a test of skill.
Discuss: 2020 Hyundai Sonata, BMW M8 and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.