2020 Honda CR-V, Goodyear concept tire and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers and welcome back to another week in review. This week, we saw a lot of new cars make digital debuts that we were supposed to see at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show (thanks, coronavirus) and our reviews editors dished out their thoughts on a handful of vehicles.

Grab a snack, sit back and take a look back at everything that happened March 1-7.

Top reviews

2020 Honda CR-V

No, it's not sporty, flashy or incredibly luxurious, but you know what? It's super solid transportation. The 2020 CR-V received a mild refresh, and Reviews Editor Craig Cole declared that it's simply a better crossover SUV all around.

2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M

With great power, comfort and capability come trade-offs. After Managing Editor Steven Ewing drove both the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M, it became clear both big-performance SUVs deliver a lot good. However, in their quest to do so many things, they become a master of no single category.

2020 GMC Acadia AT4

Rugged with room for the family -- that's the 2020 Acadia AT4 for you. While the Acadia has often been a go-to crossover SUV choice, the new AT4 trim provides more gear to let drivers play in the mud and get them home comfortably. Cole found it won't go toe-to-toe with true off-road machines, but the extra gear makes a difference.

Michelin X-Ice snow tire

Now, how about something a little different? Cole wrapped up some time with a set of Michelin's X-Ice snow tires to see how the rubber can match the dreaded white precipitation. Everyone should know snow tires are your best friend in low-traction situation during the winter, and gladly, Cole reported these babies are sure-footed.

Top news

Top videos

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S

This week, we weren't able to see the new cars meant for Geneva in the metal. So, we brought you the next best thing for the 911 Turbo S with a personal hands-on look.

2020 McLaren 765LT

We've got another long-tail McLaren in the world. The 765LT debuted this week and we took a closer look at what the British supercar maker did to make the car a real wild machine.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Yet another vehicle we were supposed to see in Geneva, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster looks incredibly handsome. There's no windshield, no roof, but it costs a lot more money. We still happened to get a quick look at the car despite the show's cancellation, so dive in.