Hatchbacks

2020 Honda Civic hatchback gets a meaner face and a sweet six-speed manual

The sedan and coupe got their refresh last year, so now it's the hatchback's turn and the changes are good.

2020-honda-civic-hatchback-sport-touring-014Enlarge Image

The 2020 Civic hatchback in Sport Touring trim looks a little meaner and can be had with a six-speed manual.

 Honda

The present generation of Honda Civic is better than it's been in a really long time. So when Honda announced on Thursday that it was tweaking the hatchback version for 2020, we were psyched.

The changes to the Civic hatch aren't massive, but that's no bad thing because the car was already good. The most significant change -- and the one that's going to get enthusiasts' hearts pumping the most -- is the addition of a six-speed manual transmission in the Sport trim level. If you know Honda, then you know that gearbox is going to be good.

In addition to the six-speed manual, Honda is offering a CVT transmission, and with that choice, you get remote start. The Sport trim level also gets push-button ignition and keyless entry as standard.

2020-honda-civic-hatchback-sport-touring-056Enlarge Image

The interior of the 2020 Civic hatchback sports an updated infotainment system and typical Honda practicality.

 Honda

Next, the big H made some slight adjustments to the vehicle's styling; specifically, it gave the hatchback a more aggressive look in the front and rear. Now, it's definitely not Civic Type R levels of aggression, but it suits the car quite well.

Inside, Honda is using the dashboard trim to help differentiate between trim levels. For example, top-spec EX-L and Sport Touring get a brushed black finish while the Sport trim gets a geometric pattern. Also on deck is an upgraded Display Audio system which still offers physical controls and both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

Pricing for the 2020 Civic hatchback ranges from $21,580 for the base LX model with the CVT transmission and $22,750 for the Sport trim with manual transmission to $29,780 for the Sport Touring model with CVT, and all are set to go on sale on Friday.

Now playing: Watch this: Honda Civic Type R TCR is one serious $172,000 race car
4:41

More about Apple CarPlay

More From Roadshow
2019 Lamborghini Urus review: Part SUV, part supercar
2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel review: Was it really worth the wait?
2020 Hyundai Palisade review: Posh enough to make Genesis jealous
Next Article: Rich Rebuilds is making an electric rat rod and we're extremely here for it