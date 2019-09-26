2020 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps things frugal with minor price bump

Enlarge Image Honda

Frugal. That's the word for the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid, which retains its 48 mpg fuel economy estimate and only costs $150 more for the new model year.

Honda on Thursday released prices for the efficient sedan, and across the board, prices climb just $150 -- even for the range-topping Accord Hybrid Touring. The nonhybrid sedan costs up to $1,110 more in the Touring trim. Other variants increase by $150 and $350. The least expensive way to slide behind the wheel of a 2020 Accord Hybrid remains the base Hybrid trim. It starts at $26,400 and includes a suite of active safety features, push-button start and dual-zone climate control.

The hybrid powertrain is further offered on the EX trim ($30,300), the EX-L trim ($32,800) and the Touring trim ($36,070). All prices include a $930 destination charge. For those looking for the most tech, the EX trim and above is the gateway to an 8-inch touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There's just a single new feature onboard 2020 Accord Hybrid models. Now, the sedans include an alert noise when the car runs exclusively on electric power at low speeds. The alert is a federally mandated feature, and as of this month, 50% of an automaker's "quiet cars" must feature the alert. Next year, it will be present on every car that's capable of silent running.

When the 2020 Accord Hybrid isn't running on electricity at low speeds, the 2.0-liter inline-four engine works with the electric motor to make 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque total. As mentioned, the powertrain sips its way to an EPA-estimated 48 mpg combined.

The Accord Hybrid joins its nonelectrified counterpart at dealerships this Friday, but with no major changes, a 2019 model should suit the frugal-minded sedan buyer just as well.