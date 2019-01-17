Oh good, the 2020 GMC Sierra HD probably isn’t ugly

Enlarge Image GMC

It's apparently hard to make a heavy-duty truck not look like a piece of commercial HVAC equipment, but somehow, GMC made it work on the soon-to-launch Sierra HD Denali.

GMC threw out a teaser for the forthcoming new generation of its heavy-duty truck in tip-top Denali trim, and things are looking good. The teaser only shows off the headlight and grille, but both look pretty similar to the GMC Sierra 1500, itself a handsome truck. When the new Sierra HD debuts, I wager it'll be pretty easy on the eyes.

That's a good thing, considering what sister company Chevrolet did to the latest iteration of heavy-duty Silverado. The 2020 Silverado HD launched in December to a chorus of lamentations regarding its god-awful front end, which looks more like an oven tray or a commercial air conditioner. Then again, the light-duty Silverado isn't exactly a face a mother could love, either.

That said, Ram proved that a heavy-duty truck introduced after 2017 can, in fact, be attractive. The 2019 Ram HD, which debuted at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, bears more than a passing resemblance to the Ram 1500, which like the Sierra's light-duty variant is also pretty attractive.

Considering there's a teaser out now, it shouldn't be too long before the Sierra HD debuts -- in terms of auto shows, Chicago is the next one in early February. GMC didn't say when it would be unveiled, but the automaker did say it would go on sale in the second half of 2019.