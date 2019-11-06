2020 Ford Ranger RTR gets off-road goods in a dealer-installed package

Enlarge Image RTR

The aftermarket isn't short on parts for the 2020 Ford Ranger, but for those all about the one-stop-shop experience, the new Ranger RTR may be just the ticket.

RTR, the company professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. founded a decade ago, revealed the Ranger RTR at the 2019 SEMA show on Tuesday. The goal is to provide a dealer-installed package that provides owners with tougher looks and more off-road chops -- much like the F-150 RTR. The company also produces a Mustang RTR, though that's not for off-roading, obviously.

The Ranger RTR package can be applied to almost any Ranger model and includes the standard RTR LED lights, which look really good on the midsize pickup, and more pronounced fender flares. Functional vents serve as intakes up front as well. RTR tops it off with a graphics package.

Moving away from the looks, the off-road-focused Ranger bundles quite a few notable goods. There's a Fox 2.0 suspension kit, off-road tires from Nitto, 17-inch RTR-designed wheels and a cat-back exhaust from Ford Performance. Buyers can also add an RTR leather interior and a light bar, too.

This is neither an incredibly hardcore package, nor just a stickers pack. The updates are meaningful enough for anyone hoping to spice the Ranger up just enough. The updates won't set you back too much, either, especially since certain Ford dealers can do the installation right there. Out the door, the RTR package will add $9,800 to the cost of a Ranger.