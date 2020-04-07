2020 Ford Ranger, F-150 and Expedition recalled over transmission troubles

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford announced a new safety recall on Tuesday, affecting its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks, as well as the Expedition SUV. A total of 67,929 vehicles are covered by this recall -- 55,158 in the US, 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico -- all of which were built in February and March of this year.

All of the affected trucks and SUVs are equipped with Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission, but do not have the company's electronic rotary shifter. For the Expedition, only the SUVs with the police prep package are included in this recall.

"A clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated. Over time, a partially seated clip may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver," Ford said in a statement. This means a driver could park a vehicle and remove the key, but the car might not actually be in its park gear, creating a rollaway risk.

To remedy this issue, Ford says its dealers will inspect each vehicle's shift cable locking clip and secure it as needed. The automaker says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this problem.

