2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package is a $4,995 upgrade

Ford debuted the not-very-imaginatively named 2020 Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package at the New York Auto Show in April, and it looks to be a nice upgrade for fans of turbocharged 'Stangs. It won't set you back an arm and a leg, either, as a new report from CarsDirect says the pack will only cost $4,995.

To refresh your memory, the EcoBoost High Performance Package borrows the 2.3-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine from the Focus RS and puts it under the hood of the Ford Mustang. Here, the 2.3T engine is good for 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, which isn't a huge boost over the existing Mustang EcoBoost's ratings of 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet, but Ford says the Focus RS' engine has a totally different character, both in terms of power delivery and aural delight.

The EcoBoost High Performance Package also offers a retuned suspension, with model-specific shocks, springs and antiroll bars. A front strut-tower brace over the engine also improves overall stiffness. 255/40-series Pirelli summer tires wrap around 19-inch Mustang GT-style wheels, and specific aero bits like a larger front splitter and rear lip spoiler are fitted, as well.

On top of the EHP kit, buyers will be able to order an EcoBoost Handling Package, which adds MagneRide adaptive damping, a 3.55:1 limited-slip rear axle, a larger rear antiroll bar, better brake pads and slightly wider 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa summer tires. CarsDirect says the Handling Package is priced at $1,995, though because it also requires the addition of the Mustang's Equipment Group 101A, it ends up being a $3,995 upcharge.

All in, the least-expensive 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Coupe will start at $32,760, including destination. Add the EcoBoost Handling Package and you're looking at $36,755. A V8-powered Mustang GT, meanwhile, comes in at $36,725, and while there's certainly no arguing against the allure of an eight-cylinder engine, we're willing to bet the EHP upgrade will be a pretty lovely thing.