2020 Ford Expedition reintroduces country-posh King Ranch edition

Last seen in 2017, the King Ranch name is coming back to the Ford Expedition, and it may be a tempting upgrade for buyers looking for just a little more bling.

For the 2020 model year, Ford order guides show the big SUV will once again offer the King Ranch edition, slotting between the Limited and Platinum trims. Effectively, it might be a nice little half-step for buyers looking for extra gear without taking a full step into the expensive Platinum trim.

CarsDirect, which first reported on the order guide on Friday, said the Expedition King Ranch will set a buyer back $74,290 after a mandatory destination charge. Adding four-wheel drive will cost an extra $3,130. It'll also be available for both the standard Expedition and the larger Expedition Max; the latter will start at $76,985 including destination.

Since Ford isn't ready to show us the King Ranch just yet, all we can do is describe what's set to differentiate the model from other Expeditions. Per the order guide, the exterior will sport a Stone Gray trim on the bumpers, roof rails and a set of power running boards. To beef things up further, there'll be a set of 22-inch six-spoke aluminum wheels with painted pockets, too.

Taking a seat inside the Expedition King Ranch will reveal loads of King Ranch branding, naturally. The interior will be awash in Del Rio leather with King Ranch logos embossed on each row of seats. The same logo will be present on the floor mats and aluminum door plates. A 360-degree camera with a split-view function will be standard equipment and the power-folding mirrors will match the rest of the exterior's Stone Gray look.

Ford hasn't detailed the 2020 Expedition's changes yet, but you can bet it will be keen to underscore the King Ranch's return when it's ready.