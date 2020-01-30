2020 Dodge Durango SRT gets Black design package and Redline stripes

Enlarge Image Dodge

The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is already a sinister SUV, the most powerful SUV sold in America, mind you. But, if the standard looks aren't enough, Dodge has a couple new things to add.

Dodge showed off on Thursday the Durango SRT Black package and the new Redline stripe package set to make their maiden debut at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. The Black package isn't a totally dark look since it'll serve numerous colors Dodge offers for the Durango SRT, but it hits all the sweet spots. Plus, anyone can always option good ol' black and get a true darkened look with the new package.

There are dark gray badges, black mirror caps and black-tinted tailpipes, and the rear Dodge lettering gets dipped in satin black. A set of 20-inch matte black wheels is standard, too, but the brand's Brass Monkey finish is a no-cost option. Though, I think that'd look mighty weird, but that's just me.

Slapping on all of these accents will cost an extra $1,495. Add in the new stripe package, called Redline, and it'll bump things up another $1,295. The stripes, to be fair, look quite good with a satin-black middle and red accent tracers on the outside. Those costs are also atop a $64,990 price tag after a hefty $1,495 destination charge.

Even skipping the extras will still plop a 6.4-liter V8 under the hood with 475 horsepower. That doesn't change for 2020, and the Durango SRT will clock 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Reminder: This is a three-row SUV, so that's pretty darn quick.

Those ready to sink some cash into a fast SUV can order the Black and Redline stripe packages starting in March.