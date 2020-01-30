New Hummer EV Cybertruck vs Hummer EV Tesla Model Y Hummer EV Super Bowl Ad 2020 Electric Vehicles Best Cars Under $30,000

2020 Dodge Durango SRT gets Black design package and Redline stripes

The two new accessory packages will be exclusive to the Durango SRT.

Listen
- 01:40
2020 Dodge Durango SRT with Black and Redline packageEnlarge Image

Still a mean-looking thing.

 Dodge

The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is already a sinister SUV, the most powerful SUV sold in America, mind you. But, if the standard looks aren't enough, Dodge has a couple new things to add.

Dodge showed off on Thursday the Durango SRT Black package and the new Redline stripe package set to make their maiden debut at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. The Black package isn't a totally dark look since it'll serve numerous colors Dodge offers for the Durango SRT, but it hits all the sweet spots. Plus, anyone can always option good ol' black and get a true darkened look with the new package.

There are dark gray badges, black mirror caps and black-tinted tailpipes, and the rear Dodge lettering gets dipped in satin black. A set of 20-inch matte black wheels is standard, too, but the brand's Brass Monkey finish is a no-cost option. Though, I think that'd look mighty weird, but that's just me.

Slapping on all of these accents will cost an extra $1,495. Add in the new stripe package, called Redline, and it'll bump things up another $1,295. The stripes, to be fair, look quite good with a satin-black middle and red accent tracers on the outside. Those costs are also atop a $64,990 price tag after a hefty $1,495 destination charge.

Even skipping the extras will still plop a 6.4-liter V8 under the hood with 475 horsepower. That doesn't change for 2020, and the Durango SRT will clock 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Reminder: This is a three-row SUV, so that's pretty darn quick.

Those ready to sink some cash into a fast SUV can order the Black and Redline stripe packages starting in March.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: A trackable...
6:11
More From Roadshow
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: Verdant velocity
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo review: Powerful meets practical
2020 Jeep Wrangler first drive: Diesel makes the heart grow fonder