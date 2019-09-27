Land a limited-run 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Daytona for $75,635

Enlarge Image FCA

Back in August, Dodge took the wraps off of its latest limited-run muscle car, and it's a special one indeed. The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition not only sports a long name, but also honors a well-loved muscle car. Now, we know how much one will cost.

Dodge delivered full pricing for the 2020 Charger lineup and at the top sits the Charger Hellcat Daytona 50th Anniversary model. It's based on the standard Charger Hellcat Widebody but gets a few special nods and a price tag of $75,635 after a destination charge.

Of most importance, this isn't a sticker pack. Nope, Dodge gave the Daytona 50th Anniversary model more power. Very on-brand for those guys and gals. Instead of 707 horsepower, the special Charger gets 717 hp, thanks to a tweaked engine calibration.

For those who don't know the Daytona name, it comes from the original Charger Daytona in 1969. At the time, it was the car to beat in NASCAR, and many recall the massive rear wing that helped it go over 200 mph -- the first production car to do so. While this modern toast to horsepower doesn't have the massive wing, there's a more subtle decklid spoiler with a rear-quarter decal.

Special badging inside and out, plus 20-inch Satin Carbon wheels round out the features. This special edition will also be the only Charger model to offer B5 Blue for 2020. Whatever color buyers choose, the back decal is white, except for white cars. Those get a blue decal instead.

Only 501 of these bad boys will roll out of the production facility to honor the original 501 Charger Daytonas made in 1969. Orders open this fall and deliveries should start in early 2020.