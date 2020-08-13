2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock gives you 807 HP for $81,090

Enlarge Image Dodge

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock will cost $81,090 including $1,495 for destination, the automaker confirmed Thursday. That's a not-too-insane price for a very-much-insane car: An 807-horsepower Challenger capable of running the quarter mile in just 10.5 seconds. Yowza.

Based on the Challenger Redeye Widebody, the Super Stock package adds Bilstein adaptive dampers, including a launch mode that makes sure weight transfers appropriately when this thing shoots out of the hole. Line Lock is on hand to warm up the rear tires (or, you know, just do huge burnouts) and the Super Stock also comes with lightweight Brembo brakes, 18-inch wheels wrapped in 315-section Nitto drag radials and a limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive ratio.

Recalibrated powertrain software ups the 6.2-liter supercharged V8's output from 797 hp in the Redeye to 807 hp in the Super Stock. And while that's still a bit shy of the old Challenger Demon's 840 hp, anyone who scoffs at more than eight hundred horsepower has their priorities all wrong. In addition to that 10.5-second quarter-mile run, Dodge says this Challenger will sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, which is damn quick for a car this size.

All in, the Super Stock package represents a $3,000 increase over a standard Challenger SRT Redeye Widebody. Not bad.

Dodge says it'll open the order books for the Challenger SRT Super Stock later this month, with the first cars rolling off the line in Brampton, Ontario, Canada this fall. The Super Stock is one of a few new high-power models entering the Dodge lineup this year, including the limited-run Durango Hellcat and Charger Redeye.