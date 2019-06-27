2020 Chrysler Voyager replaces Pacifica base trims, won't replace Grand Caravan

Enlarge Image Chrysler

When is a Chrysler Pacifica minivan not a Pacifica? When it's low-cost enough to be a Chrysler Voyager, according to a 2020 model-year update for Chrysler's excellent people-hauler.

Chrysler on Thursday unveiled the 2020 Chrysler Voyager. Now, you might say, "Hey, this is just a Pacifica." You'd be right, but Fiat Chrysler decided to slap a new badge on the former L and LX trims of its newer minivan. It will also spawn a fleet-only LXi trim, but according to an FCA spokesperson, it will not replace the Dodge Grand Caravan that continues to survive despite not being all that good.

There's a fair bit of value tucked away in the L and LX trims. Both come with a 3.5-inch display in the gauge cluster, as well as a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SiriusXM satellite radio is offered on the LX trim. The L trim gets a second-row bench, while the LX gets regular seats, but neither comes with the Stow 'n' Go storage option for the second row, only the third-row bench. Both trims can be equipped with a safety package that adds rear parking sensors and blind spot monitoring, and the LX has an optional cold-weather package that adds heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Cloth seats are standard on both trims.

The LXi is where the real value is, although you won't be able to buy this trim as a consumer, since it's meant for fleets only (think rental cars). In addition to the standard infotainment and optional packages, the LXi trim also gets leatherette seating material (much easier to clean), remote start, a roof rack, second-row retractable sunshades and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The LXi trim also gets Stow 'n' Go for the second row, in case you need to fold every rear seat flat for some major hauling.

Since it's still a Pacifica despite what the badge on the back says, that means it rocks the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as the other trims, with 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The front wheels get their motive force through the same nine-speed automatic transmission as before, and fuel economy is estimated at 19 miles per gallon city and 28 mpg highway. Pricing has not yet been announced.