2020 Chevy Silverado Midnight and Rally editions go dark and sporty

Chevrolet

If there's one thing today's modern pickup trucks prove, it's that variety makes the world go 'round. Chevrolet slotted two more cogs into the 2020 Chevy Silverado's configurator with the Midnight and Rally editions.

If the names sound familiar, it's because they are. Both special editions appeared for the previous-generation truck and largely follow the same theme. The 2020 Silverado Midnight edition goes for an all-black look, while the Silverado Rally edition takes a sportier route. What kind of Silverado each applies to is different, however.

The Midnight edition looks will only be available on the Silverado Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss models. Thus, the Midnight edition package handles the off-round side of things. Meanwhile, the Rally edition will pair with the Silverado Custom and RST trims for a more street-focused appeal.

Those digging the blacked-out looks of the Chevy Silverado Midnight edition will find the dark elements extend to the grille, badging, bumpers and even the exhaust tips. Red recovery hooks offer a splash of color amid the dark palette. Since this package is exclusive to the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss models, you can get either a 5.3-liter V8 or 6.2-liter V8. The former comes with a six-speed automatic, while the latter provides a 10-speed transmission. Standard Trail Boss gear applies here too, including the 2-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 package with Rancho shocks.

Chevrolet

If off-road cred isn't on your shopping list, the Chevy Silverado Rally edition spruces things up, too. Chevy will offer the truck in red, white, silver or black and each comes with rally stripes on the hood and tailgate. Black badging and a body-color grille also separate the pickup from other Silverados darting around town. With availability limited to the Custom and RST trims, three engines are offered: a 2.7-liter turbo-four, 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8. The 2.7-liter and 5.3-liter engines sport eight-speed automatic gearboxes, while the 6.2-liter V8 gets a 10-speed unit.

Chevy didn't dish out prices for the special editions, but look to pay a minor premium for the looks. Order books open in October before the Midnight and Rally editions go on sale later this year.