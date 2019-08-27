Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's one of the biggest, most braggadocious figures owners cite: quarter-mile times. How quickly a car dusts off 1,320 feet can quickly become a big benchmark in this industry. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray may be one of those benchmarks.

Per a photo posted to CorvetteForum, the mid-engine Corvette will supposedly knock the quarter mile out in just 11.3 seconds at 121 mph. We have to underscore the photo hasn't been confirmed as legitimate and was apparently taken during the Corvettes at Carlisle event. Per the forum user, he snapped the photo from a booklet that detailed many 2020 Corvette Stingray specs. It's unclear if this figure is possibly for the base Corvette or for the sports car's optional Z51 package. That adds 5 additional horsepower and a few other performance goodies.

Roadshow reached out to Chevy for comment on the photo, but the company did not immediately return our request for comment.

If we take the 11.3-second time at face value, that's about a full second quicker than the C7-generation Corvette with its Z51 package. The previous Corvette Z06 clocked a 10.95-second quarter-mile time at 127 mph. The 11.3-second time is well within striking distance of the outgoing Z06, however, and let's not kid ourselves -- Chevy has plenty in store for the C8 Corvette. Expect more power and aero tricks to come from future performance derivatives. In turn, the quarter-mile times will almost certainly best those from the front-engined C7 Corvette.

With a base price of $59,995 to start (shockingly, that includes destination), the latest Corvette is shaping up as a capable machine to carry the Corvette ethos: supercar abilities on a budget.