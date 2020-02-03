The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray has begun production

Chevrolet/Twitter

The mid-engine Corvette has been a long time coming. For decades, Chevy engineers tinkered and toyed with the idea. Years ago, we heard the first rumors of an official switch, and last summer, it became a reality.

But Feb. 3 marks the real deal. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray has entered production as Chevrolet confirmed assembly had started on Monday at its plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The workforce will be busy churning out the first mid-engine Corvettes as eager buyers await their cars.

Regular production for the 2020 #Corvette #Stingray coupe began today at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zYemFNDv2l — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) February 3, 2020

It's good news for wait times, too. Chevy said the first shipments to dealers should begin later this month, or at the latest, early March. It's a rosier scenario than we last heard from Chevy, which signaled March was an optimistic timeline for first deliveries. This past November, a representative told Roadshow March "could be" reasonable.

The C8-generation Corvette was meant to reach dealers months ago, but the UAW-GM strike put the kibosh on those initial plans. The labor dispute left some C7-generation Corvette production unfinished, and when workers returned to Bowling Green, they got down to business cranking out the final previous-generation cars. The plant then shut down for final retooling.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Radically better, here's...

With the Corvette Stingray coupe now in production, the convertible shouldn't be too far behind. Roadshow previously confirmed order books opened for the Corvette convertible last month. Dealers could finally turn their preorders into actual sold orders.

Frankly, we're simply thrilled we can hopefully slide behind the wheel of America's sports car again -- sooner rather than later.