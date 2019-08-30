2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray convertible coming in October

Facebook screencap

Chevrolet isn't ready to lift the foot off the accelerator yet. This fall, we're set to see the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray lift its lid as it spawns a convertible variant.

It's not that we didn't know a new Corvette convertible was planned. Chevy showed the car briefly in a video at the C8 Corvette coupe's debut. The brand also teased the convertible and the C8R race car in a Facebook post at the end of July. There, the company said the Corvette story would continue "this fall."

Now, Corvette assembly plant manager Kai Spande has an even more precise timeline for us. In a video taken during the National Corvette Museum's annual bash event, Spande mentioned the convertible is set to arrive "in the October time frame" while giving a presentation.

The crux of the presentation revolved around building the mid-engine Corvette prototypes and involved a question and answer session. It's at this point where he speaks on the Corvette convertible. He didn't dive into specifics, but we have seen prototypes of the car. In fact, a video captured the Stingray convertible up close and personal with camouflage covering what's likely a folding hardtop roof and other tweaked design elements at the rear of the car over the engine bay.

Photos taken from the video shown at the coupe's debut show the engine cover gone in favor of different bodywork and vents. Otherwise, the car looks largely the same sans roof.

It's almost certain the drop-top variant will sport an identical 6.2-liter LT2 V8 that makes 490 horsepower, just like the C8 Corvette coupe. The optional Z51 package will likely show up on the convertible as well, which adds more performance bits and an extra 5 hp. Do expect a slightly heavier weight from the convertible to keep the structure rigid.

(Hat tip to Motor1!)