2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray convertible gets an official debut date

Enlarge Image Facebook screencap

Corvette faithful, you're in luck. While we knew the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible was ready for a fall debut, we now have an official date on the calendar. Per a teaser from Corvette's Twitter account, the mid-engine sports car will pop its top on Oct. 2.

The official date also follows news from the Corvette manufacturing plant's manager, Kai Spande, after he noted the car was coming this October. It appears Chevy won't wait long at all after securing a date so early in the month.

What can we expect from the convertible? Largely, it will be the same machine as the 2020 Corvette Stingray coupe. The convertible will almost certainly sport a folding hard-top roof and Chevy will swap some of the design elements to package the folding roof accordingly. For example, a video from the mid-engine Corvette coupe's reveal showed the engine cover missing in action with different vents.

Weight will more than likely creep upward, too, since Chevy engineers need to reinforce the structure for the topless Corvette. The coupe will likely remain the more performance-oriented of the two, but don't expect any changes to the 6.2-liter V8 engine mounted in the middle. Like the coupe, it should boast 490 horsepower. If Chevy is so kind to make the Z51 package optional for the convertible, the extra go-fast parts unlock five additional horses.

Perhaps Chevy will get another jaw-drop moment if it shares how much the convertible will cost compared to the coupe. We were surprised to learn the 2020 Corvette Stingray will start at under $60,000 after the destination charge. The 2019 Corvette Stingray convertible carries a $4,500 premium over the coupe, but it shouldn't be surprising if that increases for the mid-engine sports car.