The 2020 Chevy Corvette is affordable, Monterey Car Week and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel
If it feels like it's been a decade since Mazda first told us it'd bring a diesel engine to the US, well, that's because it has. But after such a long wait, is the new Skyactiv-D engine a worthy upgrade in the 2019 Mazda CX-5, especially considering its price premium?
2019 Ford F-150
America's best-selling pickup truck is also America's best-selling vehicle, outright. And there's a good reason why. Reviews editor Emme Hall explains from behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT.
2020 Hyundai Palisade
The Palisade is Hyundai's best-executed three-row SUV yet. In fact, it's so good, we think the folks at Genesis -- Hyundai's luxury division -- ought to be jealous they don't have their own version.
Top news
- Monterey Car Week : The latest and greatest debuts from one of the fanciest weeks of the year.
- Bold Bugatti: The company's new Centodieci is a polarizing throwback to the EB110.
- Type S returns: Acura brings back the Type S badge with a stunning new concept.
- Ram 1500 Diesel details: If you want the new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine, it'll cost you.
- Corvette's a bargain: The mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette slides in just under $60,000, including destination charges.
- Porsche Cayenne gets more hybrids: The company revealed its Turbo S E-Hybrid SUVs, and we got to drive one of 'em, too.
Top videos
2019 Lamborghini Urus: The supercar SUV
A Lamborghini SUV? No, it's not blasphemy. As reviews editor Emme Hall explains, this super-fast hatchback is still plenty worthy of the Lamborghini badge on its nose.
Hands-on with Apple CarPlay in iOS 13
Apple CarPlay is getting a much-needed overhaul as part of Apple's iOS 13 update. Let associate editor Andrew Krok walk you through the finer points in this hands-on video.
2020 Subaru Outback: Tech and trail mix
The 2020 Subaru Outback doesn't shake up the high-riding wagon's original formula, and that's just fine. As reviews editor Antuan Goodwin finds out this is still one of the most well-rounded vehicles on the road today.
