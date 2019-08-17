The 2020 Chevy Corvette is affordable, Monterey Car Week and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. This week began with reviews of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade and long-awaited 2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel, and ended with a number of debuts as part of the 2019 Monterey Car Week.

Here's a look at our most important stories from August 11-17, 2019.

Top reviews

2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel

If it feels like it's been a decade since Mazda first told us it'd bring a diesel engine to the US, well, that's because it has. But after such a long wait, is the new Skyactiv-D engine a worthy upgrade in the 2019 Mazda CX-5, especially considering its price premium?

2019 Ford F-150

America's best-selling pickup truck is also America's best-selling vehicle, outright. And there's a good reason why. Reviews editor Emme Hall explains from behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

The Palisade is Hyundai's best-executed three-row SUV yet. In fact, it's so good, we think the folks at Genesis -- Hyundai's luxury division -- ought to be jealous they don't have their own version.

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Lamborghini Urus: An everyday super SUV

2019 Lamborghini Urus: The supercar SUV

A Lamborghini SUV? No, it's not blasphemy. As reviews editor Emme Hall explains, this super-fast hatchback is still plenty worthy of the Lamborghini badge on its nose.

Now playing: Watch this: Going hands-on with Apple's CarPlay update in iOS 13

Hands-on with Apple CarPlay in iOS 13

Apple CarPlay is getting a much-needed overhaul as part of Apple's iOS 13 update. Let associate editor Andrew Krok walk you through the finer points in this hands-on video.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Subaru Outback is still capable, more comfortable

2020 Subaru Outback: Tech and trail mix

The 2020 Subaru Outback doesn't shake up the high-riding wagon's original formula, and that's just fine. As reviews editor Antuan Goodwin finds out this is still one of the most well-rounded vehicles on the road today.