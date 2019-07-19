Missed the 2020 Corvette livestream? You can still watch it here

Enlarge Image Jennifer Altman/Chevrolet

General Motors finally debuted its long-awaited, eighth-generation, mid-engined 2020 Chevy Corvette on Thursday night. Rather inconveniently, it did so at an evening event in Southern California, meaning that for many enthusiasts across the country, the new C8 rolled onto stage after their bedtimes. Did you miss it?

If you did, you're not out of luck. You can still watch the livestream on replay and be ready for your officemates' all-important water-cooler discussions. And even if you did see the rakish new mid-engined Bowtie hit the stage, you may still want to go back and revisit it to dig out every last nugget of information, or simply to decide whether you like the way the new car looks. Check out our embed of the replay below.

Thursday night's California debut event was not open to the public, but GM is planning to take the new Corvette Stingray on a tour of Chevy dealers across the US. Specific dates and locations are expected to be announced soon.

Like the rest of the world, we're pretty stoked to get behind the wheel of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, but we're probably going to have to wait a while. In the meantime, there's still lots to get caught up on. Check out our historical look back at the Corvette's last seven generations, then see how it stacks up against some ambitious competition like the Porsche 911, Ford GT, and even the outgoing C7 Vette.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Chevy Corvette: First look at the mid-engined wonder

Originally published July 8.

Update, July 19: Added recap information.