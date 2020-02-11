2020 Chevy Camaro Yenko SC Stage 1 is a 1,000-hp monster you can buy at a dealer

Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Listen, nobody really needs a 1,000-horsepower Chevy Camaro, but cars like that aren't about need. They're about want, and the new Yenko/SC Stage 1 supercharged Camaro makes us want it a whole lot.

To start with, the folks from Specialty Vehicle Engineering -- they build the Yenko-branded cars these days -- take a brand-spanking-new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS or 2SS (that's the convertible) and then install a 6.8-liter LT1-based engine with a great big supercharger in it. I mean, it's not rocket science.

To help keep the very limited-edition Yenko/SC Stage 1 Camaro on the road requires a bit more foresight and careful selection of option boxes on the GM order sheet, which SVE handles for you, and that means that you get a car with Magnetic Ride Control, Brembo brakes, performance-tuned suspension, a heavy-duty cooling system including an engine oil cooler, dual outboard radiators, a transmission cooler and even a differential cooler for the limited-slip diff. Oh, and a dual-mode exhaust system, so you only annoy the neighbors when you want to.

If that all sounds like a recipe for one fast domestic car, you'd be right, but if you're dreaming about blasting down your favorite road, listening to Bob Seger while shifting your own gears, you're fresh outta luck, pal. The Yenko Stage 1 is only going to be offered with GM's 10-speed automatic transmission and, let's face it, the auto will be better for drag racing, which is likely what many of these cars will end up doing.

Aesthetically, you get all the fancy stripes and badges you could ever want along with a painted carbon fiber hood with a big ol' induction cowl on it. Inside, you can opt for either Recaro performance seats or, if you're a glutton for punishment, you can get stock Camaro SS seats with special houndstooth inserts.

The Yenko/SC Stage 1 Camaro will be sold through select Chevrolet dealers, but if you want one, you'd better act quickly, because there will only be 25 of them made, and we're guessing they won't be especially cheap.