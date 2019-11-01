2020 Chevy Camaro V6 sales halted as GM investigates issue

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

If you had big plans to kick the tires on a 2020 Chevy Camaro sporting the 3.6-liter V6, it's time to reschedule them.

General Motors has issued a voluntary stop-sale on all 2020 Camaro models equipped with the V6 engine, GM Authority reported Friday. A Chevrolet representative confirmed the stop-sale with Roadshow and said it comes as GM "investigates a potential emissions system issue."

The representative did not comment on what the potential fix in the works is, nor what the specific "emissions system issue" may be. GM Authority mentions an evaporative emissions canister that exceeds emissions standards, though Chevy did not confirm this with us.

For now, dealers will need to park any all 2020 Camaro models while the automaker looks into the potential problem. Perhaps this is the world's way of telling potential buyers to instead shop the new-for-2020 LT1 model, which makes it pretty affordable to go home with a 6.2-liter V8-powered Camaro. It sits just below the Camaro SS trim, but packs a similar punch. There's always the 2.0-liter turbo-four model as well.

Other updates for 2020 include a tweaked front bumper that moves the Chevy bowtie into the grille (thank god) and a 10-speed automatic transmission shifts gears in V6-powered models now, rather than an eight-speed 'box.