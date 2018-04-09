2020 Chevy Silverado HD teased, will debut next year

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Something enormous this way cometh. Chevrolet has confirmed it'll show the brand-new 2020 Silverado HD sometime next year, and we're getting our first glimpse at the huge truck via the poorly cropped teaser image seen here.

Chevy tells us it'll begin testing its heavy-duty truck on public roads "in the near future," and the first production models will roll off the line in Flint, Michigan, in the third quarter of 2019. Unfortunately, that's all we know for the moment.

It's safe to assume the new Silverado HD will use a few different powertrains, with gasoline and diesel V8 engines likely in the mix. Single- and dual-rear wheel options will likely be available, and we fully expect the heavy-duty pickup to include all of the new features found on the half-ton 2019 Silverado, including that trick power tailgate.

Chevy says the 2020 HD will mark the reveal of "three all-new Silveraos in 18 months." We saw the 1500 in January, and the 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD chassis cab models were shown in March. That means we'll see the 2500HD and 3500HD pickups sometime in the first half of 2019.

See you next year, big guy.