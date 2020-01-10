Two GM employees busted in Bowling Green for street racing C8 Corvettes

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Listen, folks, it's fine to be fast, and it's alright to feel furious on occasion, but it's never a good idea to give in to the temptation to do both, especially not in a car owned by your employer in a town that has deep ties to the vehicle you're driving.

Now that may sound sort of like a hypothetical, but according to a report published Friday by Automobile, it isn't. Specifically, two General Motors engineers were arrested for allegedly racing two 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvettes on public roads near Bowling Green, Kentucky -- the home of the Corvette.

The two employees in question -- Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz -- were stopped by the Kentucky State Police on (and this isn't a joke) Lovers Lane for doing at least 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. Now, it's not clear if they were only going 67 or if that's just the threshold for the reckless driving charge, but we kind of doubt that was the case.

The reason that we doubt it was the case is that with 495 horsepower in its most basic form and a fast-shifting dual-clutch transmission, the C8 Corvette will hit 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. So, were they only doing 67, it would have had to have been a very short race indeed.

The cars were collected and impounded by the Kentucky State Police and were then collected the next morning by the "vehicle owners," which we take to mean GM representatives. It's unclear if Mssrs. Derkatz and Thim were as quick to be sprung as the cars were.

When asked for comment, GM responded only with, "We are aware of an incident involving our test vehicles and are currently investigating. Safety remains our overriding priority at General Motors. We have no further comment at this time."

The Kentucky State Police didn't immediately to Roadshow's request for comment.