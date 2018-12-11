2020 BMW Z4 M40i’s $65,690 base price leaked

For those eyeing the 2020 BMW Z4 M40i, plan on having $65,690 ready to start if snapshots of what look like dealer documents posted on the SupraMkV forum are to be believed. The price includes $995 for destination costs with sales expected to begin next March.
If those figures turn out to be accurate, it will be smidge more expensive than the $62,345 Mercedes-AMG SLC43, but undercut the $72,450 Porsche 718 Boxster S.
The Z4 M40i will share its engine with the upcoming Toyota Supra making 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque under the hood of the drop-top BMW. Together with an eight-speed automatic, the German automaker says it will sprint to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
Further raising the performance IQ of the M40is are standard Adaptive M suspension, torque vectoring rear differential and beefier M Sport brakes.
As for the Supra, the M40i's pricing details gives us a starting point to begin forecasting its base price. The Toyota badge will likely come with a healthy discount compared to its luxury-focused BMW counterpart. And being a coupe instead of a convertible hopefully will push thing down further. With the 2020 Toyota Supra officially debuting at the Detroit Auto Show, maybe we'll know how much it will cost in another month.
