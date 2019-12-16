2020 BMW M2 CS costs a whole lot of moola

Enlarge Image BMW

If a BMW M2 Competition isn't enough, grab your checkbook, because the German automaker has placed a price tag on the 2020 M2 CS.

The going rate for one of the 2,200 examples built will be $84,595 after a $995 destination charge. That's one heck of a premium over the M2 Competition, which starts at $59,895, and you may be hard-pressed to find any dealer that will honor the CS' MSRP.

The limited-edition M2 CS packs a more powerful twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six. M's mad engineers have dialed things up with 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque -- all of the power flows through a standard six-speed automatic transmission out to the rear wheels. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is one of just a few options.

A bushel of BMW M performance bits are also standard with the M2 CS. There's an adaptive M suspension, carbon-fiber reinforced plastic exterior parts and more. You'll need to pony up for bigger carbon-ceramic brakes and stickier Michelin Cup 2 tires, among other options. As for how much these additional parts will cost, we don't know, but I'd imagine a six-figure sale price won't be difficult to achieve.

BMW also remains quiet on how many of these we'll see in the US. It's safe to expect a few hundred here, which will make the M2 CS a very collectible car. Production will kick off in March with availability following later next year.