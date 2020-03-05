2020 Audi SQ8's swanky looks start at $89,995

Audi

Audi has two new performance SUVs for buyers to consider in the 2020 SQ7 and the SQ8. While we learned the SQ7's cost of entry recently, Audi's revealed on Thursday how much its more rakish SQ8 family member will cost.

The number is $89,995 for the least expensive SQ8, which includes a $995 destination charge. That lands buyers a Premium Plus trim. Jumping into the sole other trim level, the Prestige, costs $95,495.

Really, the choice between a 2020 SQ8 or SQ7 is one made with the heart. Both SUVs pack a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque and the options list is rather similar. An eight-speed automatic shuffles the gears and sends power to all four wheels, and Audi packs all-wheel steering into the performance SUV.

The big difference between the two, frankly, comes down to looks. Personally, I dig the Q8 and its sportier SQ8 brethren over the Q7 line, but those fond of traditional SUV shapes will likely take to the Q7 instead.

Audi's giant "singleframe" grille pronounces itself loud and clearly, while wide wheel arches recall the original Audi Sport Quattro coupe. The rear LED taillight strip is further homage to the beloved Sport Quattro.

The cockpit is brought to us by the letter S with numerous sport touches throughout. The steering wheels and seats are specific to the SQ8 with massaging, heating and ventilating functions. Black, gray or red upholstery is available to spice things up, too. Drivers will find the latest MMI Touch system with two touchscreens to handle infotainment and HVAC controls, while a 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit sits ahead. Rounding things out is a laundry list of active safety gear.

Like the SQ7, the SQ8 will arrive at dealers in the coming months. Both will flank Audi's hero performance SUV, the RS Q8.