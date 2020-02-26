2020 Audi SQ7 commands attention and a lot of cash

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi earlier this year confirmed it has two more performance SUVs heading to American showrooms, the 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8. Well, hopefully you've been checking the couch cushions or change or making visits to the piggy bank because we have pricing for the SQ7.

Audi said on Wednesday the SQ7 will cost $85,795 to start after a $995 destination charge. That'll put a Premium Plus trim in the garage, while forking over $91,395 is enough for the range-topping Prestige trims.

Either SUV comes with a 500-horsepower, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. There's also 568 pound-feet of torque available to push passengers into their seatbacks, and if you keep the throttle planted, you'll be looking at a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. Shifting duties come courtesy of an eight-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels. Audi also outfitted the SUV with all-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension to keep things comfy, or tackle the road that lies ahead with confidence.

There'll be no mistaking the 2020 SQ7 for any other model with a boatload of specific exterior tweaks, which start with new bumpers. Beyond that, there's an integrated front splitter, quad tailpipes and a rear diffusor, too. At each corner sits a massive 21-inch wheel design wrapped in summer performance tires.

Those looking for something darker will take solace in the Black Optic package, which is Audi speak for a blackout package. The SUV's wheels, mirror housings and grille take on a darker look, should a customer opt for the gear.

The typical Audi treatment works its technological wonders inside, though the sporty S motif continues. Specific to the go-fast SUV is a three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles to start. Aside from the specific wheel, the SUV gets S Sport seats, which are heated and powered, and stainless-steel doorsills with the S branding. As for the options list, buyers can spec the SQ7 with black, gray or red leather upholstery, carbon dashboard inlays and ventilated, massaging seats.

As we saw in the standard Q7, the latest MMI Touch system is present and accounted for in the SQ7. It replaces the old rotary dial and buttons with two touchscreens to handle infotainment and climate controls. Ahead of the driver also sits Audi's Digital Cockpit as standard equipment, and a head-up display is standard on the Prestige trim. If you don't like screens, you won't like many new Audis.

We'll see the SQ7 hit the road shortly as the brand launches its latest SUV this spring. The SQ8 won't be far behind, or if you simply can't wait, might I suggest an RS Q8?