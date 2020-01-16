2020 Audi A4 and A5 jump online with Verizon-powered Wi-Fi

Enlarge Image Audi

For those shopping a 2020 Audi A5 or A4, you'll have a new internet provider onboard. Audi and Verizon announced on Thursday they will befriend, and the latter will supply both the refreshed A4 and A5's internet packages.

For all other models, AT&T remains the provider. An Audi representative told Roadshow that the updated MMI Touch infotainment system brought an opportunity to work with a new provider, and Verizon was the brand's choice. It's possible Verizon expands to more Audi vehicles in the future, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

The packages won't change for Audi customers, with familiar tiers of service available. Audi Connect will offer Care, Prime and Plus tiers of services for buyers. Every new A5 and A4 will come with a complimentary trial of in-car Wi-Fi for six months for the Care package. For those interested in more in-car internet, the Prime package will provide unlimited data from Verizon at speeds suitable for streaming music, while Plus grants access to 4G LTE speeds.

Although Audi didn't name vehicles, certain 2020 models will also feature an eSIM, which will make it easier to streamline wireless carriers in the future. Right now, it will be mighty easy for Verizon customers to sync things together with their new A4 or A5.

The refreshed A4 and A5 bowed this week, and shockingly, included price cuts with more standard features. They'll be at dealers and ready for purchase in the first quarter of this year.