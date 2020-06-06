2020 Aston Martin Vantage driven, Ford Bronco reveal and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Welcome to the end of this week, Roadshow readers. As always, we're glad to guide you through our biggest reviews and best pieces of news from this week.

We had a chance to drive the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage, slid behind the wheel of the far more affordable 2020 Kia Forte GT, and we finally learned when we'll see the highly anticipated Ford Bronco. Yes, this week was full of good stuff, if you can't tell already.

Now's the time to dive into everything the car world dished at us, so enjoy.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 31 to June 6.

Top reviews

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens hopped behind the wheel of the latest Vantage to learn if the British brand can keep up momentum as it navigates financial struggles and a new CEO. Long story short, the Vantage is best when pushed hard, and isn't the most delightful machine for a mundane drive.

On the other end of the spectrum, Reviews Editor Emme Hall spent time with the 2020 Kia Forte GT. The compact sedan shakes off the commuter-car motif to let its hair down with some performance upgrades, but can it touch rivals like the Honda Civic Si?

How about something from last century? Executive Editor Chris Paukert took a trip back in time to test the 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI. The verdict is an outright win for the original hot hatch: Paukert found it more fun than nearly every other new car he's driven this year.

Top videos

Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade?

In our latest comparison video, Paukert took a look at two SUVs from competing brands, but the same automaker. That's right, it's the Kia Telluride vs. the Hyundai Palisade, and Paukert let us know which one is best.

iRacing: Pro tips to get faster

Stevens and sim racing ace Mitchell deJong talk tips to help anyone tackling the world of simulation racing a faster driver. For those missing real motorsport, it's a must-watch.

BMW's new 4 Series is definitely polarizing

Let Managing Editor Steven Ewing take you on a video tour of the 2021 4 Series and its really, really massive front grille. It's certainly not for everyone.