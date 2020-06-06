2020 Aston Martin Vantage driven, Ford Bronco reveal and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to the end of this week, Roadshow readers. As always, we're glad to guide you through our biggest reviews and best pieces of news from this week.
We had a chance to drive the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage, slid behind the wheel of the far more affordable 2020 Kia Forte GT, and we finally learned when we'll see the highly anticipated Ford Bronco. Yes, this week was full of good stuff, if you can't tell already.
Now's the time to dive into everything the car world dished at us, so enjoy.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 31 to June 6.
Top reviews
2020 Aston Martin Vantage looks better when it's brighterSee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens hopped behind the wheel of the latest Vantage to learn if the British brand can keep up momentum as it navigates financial struggles and a new CEO. Long story short, the Vantage is best when pushed hard, and isn't the most delightful machine for a mundane drive.
Click here to read our 2020 Aston Martin Vantage review.
2020 Kia Forte GT: Good-looking affordable funSee all photos
On the other end of the spectrum, Reviews Editor Emme Hall spent time with the 2020 Kia Forte GT. The compact sedan shakes off the commuter-car motif to let its hair down with some performance upgrades, but can it touch rivals like the Honda Civic Si?
Click here to read our 2020 Kia Forte GT review.
1984 Volkswagen GTI is the daddy of all hot hatchesSee all photos
How about something from last century? Executive Editor Chris Paukert took a trip back in time to test the 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI. The verdict is an outright win for the original hot hatch: Paukert found it more fun than nearly every other new car he's driven this year.
Click here to read our 1984 VW Rabbit GTI review.
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe is as fast as its name is longSee all photos
Top news
- The Ford Bronco is coming: The Blue Oval said we'll finally get to see its reborn off-road SUV in July after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Dyson's shelved EV: The company best known for its bagless vacuums revealed its electric car, even though Dyson abandoned development. Why? The firm said it was still proud of what it accomplished.
- Ho, ho, ho, a new Santa Fe: Hyundai revealed the latest Santa Fe crossover, which is far more than a refresh. It sits on a new platform and will likely include hybrid powertrains for the US.
- Blown engines: Consumer Reports dug through data and penned the 11 cars that need engine rebuilds most often. Maybe keep an eye on these cars.
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback gets racy: The Japanese automaker revealed the 2021 Corolla Hatchback with a special edition model that looks pretty racy in exclusive red paint.
- BMW's new grille revealed: That's not the full story, but the automaker's latest grille treatment is almost just as much news as is the 2021 4 Series it's attached to.
2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forwardSee all photos
Top videos
Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade?
In our latest comparison video, Paukert took a look at two SUVs from competing brands, but the same automaker. That's right, it's the Kia Telluride vs. the Hyundai Palisade, and Paukert let us know which one is best.
iRacing: Pro tips to get faster
Stevens and sim racing ace Mitchell deJong talk tips to help anyone tackling the world of simulation racing a faster driver. For those missing real motorsport, it's a must-watch.
BMW's new 4 Series is definitely polarizing
Let Managing Editor Steven Ewing take you on a video tour of the 2021 4 Series and its really, really massive front grille. It's certainly not for everyone.
2020 Aston Martin Vantage driven, Ford Bronco reveal and more: Roadshow's week in review
