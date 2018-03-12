The 2019 Volvo XC40 is destined to make waves in the compact luxury SUV segment, and not just in terms of its interior trim and complement of standard equipment.

According to the EPA, the 2019 XC40 will achieve 23 mpg city and 31 mpg highway in its T5 all-wheel-drive trim. That puts it about even with the Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4Matic (24 city, 32 highway), and it's just ahead of the BMW X1 xDrive28i (22 city, 31 highway). It's light-years ahead of the Audi Q3 AWD, which delivers just 20 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When it first arrives in the US this year, it will have a single powertrain on offer. The aforementioned T5 packs standard all-wheel drive and a 248-horsepower turbocharged I4 mated to an eight-speed automatic. A less expensive, 185-horsepower I4 with front-wheel drive will arrive later on, we're told.

Late last year, I had the chance to check out the XC40 on the streets in and around Barcelona, and I think it's set to become the best car in its segment. The ride quality was impressive even on firmer, non-US-spec summer tires and optional 20-inch wheels, and its engine was smooth nearly all the time.

The tech is the real draw, though. The XC40 comes standard with Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system, which uses a 9-inch vertical display that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. The gauge cluster is a 12-inch screen, too, and it's standard as well.

If you're a subscription-plan kind of person, Care by Volvo will set you up with an XC40 that includes insurance and maintenance costs for one monthly price -- think of it as a lease that covers everything (except tax, title and a $500 refundable deposit).