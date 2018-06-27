Volvo's S60 T8 eAWD Polestar Engineered comes out tomorrow, but there's a big catch

Look out, because Volvo just dropped some hot fire on us. As of tomorrow, you can order the awkwardly-named-but-likely-awesome S60 T8 eAWD Polestar Engineered. Cool, right? The sad part is that only 20 of them are coming to the US and they're only going to be available through the Care By Volvo subscription program for $1,100 per month.

Just to get you salivating, we'll remind you that the S60 T8 eAWD Polestar Engineered is packing a not-insubstantial 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque thanks to its hybrid drivetrain. You're also getting Öhlins suspension and big Brembo brakes. Is it an M3 fighter? Nope, but it should be rapid as all hell when you put the proverbial loud-flap to the burlap.

Enlarge Image Polestar

The super limited number is supposedly only for the 2019 model year, and hopefully, we see more for 2020. The fact that it's only available via Care by Volvo is both a blessing and a curse. It's great because it gives you access to a cool car for an all-inclusive monthly fee, but it's problematic because so far, many people have reported less than ideal experiences waiting for their XC40s due to paperwork hangups on Volvo's end and it's unclear if these will be ironed out for the other models in the program.

Still, if you're not shook and you want to grab up one of those 20 cars, you'll need the latest version of the Care by Volvo app, and you'll need to have your hot little hands ready to go at noon Eastern time, or you'll probably miss out.