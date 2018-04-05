2019 Volkswagen Jetta to start at $19,395

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta made its world debut earlier this year at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show sporting a new MQB platform and fresh technology offerings. VW says its new entry-level sedan will hit showrooms some time during the second quarter of 2018 with a starting price tag of $19,395, which includes $850 for destination. That's $100 less than the current Jetta's base price.

Highlighting the seventh-generation Jetta is a move onto VW's MQB platform for a 1.3-inch longer wheelbase and wider stance that felt excellent at speed when we drove an early prototype. The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder carries over to churn out 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. On the base model Jetta S, the engine comes with a standard 6-speed manual transmission or available 8-speed automatic. The auto is standard throughout the rest of the lineup.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Jetta S also features 16-inch aluminum wheels, LED exterior lightings, cloth seats and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety tech such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear traffic alert are available with an optional Driver's Assistance Package that will tack $450 to the price tag.

Stepping up to the $23,005 Jetta SE adds the automatic gearbox, leatherette seats, dual-zone climate controls, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof and safety equipment from the Driver's Assistance Package standard.

The sporty Jetta R-Line is upgraded with dark-finish 17-inch aluminum wheels, gloss-black grille, mirror caps, fog lights, more aggressive rear bumper and dual exhaust on the outside. For the cabin, two-tone black and grey seats with contrasting stitching, R-Line steering wheel and black roof liner are added. In addition to the bigger wheel and tire package, a XDS electronic differential is standard to sharpen handling. The Jetta R-Line will sticker for $23,845 with destination.

In the $25,265 Jetta SEL, interior tech increases with a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit display, larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and premium 8-speaker BeatsAudio sound system. Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams are also standard.

Serving as the Jetta's range-topping trim, the $27,795 SEL Premium is dressed with specific 17-inch wheels, fog lights, side mirrors with integrated turn signals and the R-Line rear bumper cover on the exterior. On the inside, leather seating, more supportive front bucket seats with ventilation, a power driver's seat and navigation come standard.