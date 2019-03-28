2019 Volkswagen Arteon is pricey, starting from $36,840

The US launch of the Volkswagen Arteon was delayed for some time, but now the car is on track to hit showrooms in April, and we've finally got both fuel economy and pricing info for it. The car's sticker prices push it into premium territory, ranging from $36,840 up to $45,940, including destination. On the other hand, the Arteon's style and generous equipment levels should merit those prices.

That aforementioned base price nets you a 2019 Arteon SE with front-wheel drive, while upgrading to one with 4Motion all-wheel drive costs $38,640. Standard goodies on that trim level include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and powered front seats, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and push-button start. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system has two USB and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety gear includes forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Moving up to the Arteon SEL costs $40,990 if you want front-wheel drive or $42,790 for all-wheel drive. Upgrades include adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, remote start, Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, built-in navigation, adaptive cruise control and a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

The final tier is the 2019 Arteon SEL Premium, which comes standard with all-wheel drive for $45,940. Compared to the SEL, it adds 19-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, a massaging driver's seat, a power open/close trunklid, heated rear seats and extra safety equipment like lane-departure warning, self-park assist and a 360-degree camera.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

You can also elect to add the R-Line package to any trim level, giving the Arteon a slightly sportier look. It costs $1,265 extra when specified with 19-inch wheels or $1,765 if you'd like 20s instead.

All versions of the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon use a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated for 268 horsepower and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volkswagen's DCC adaptive dampers come standard, and the Arteon is built on a version of the MQB chassis also used for cars such as the Golf and Jetta.