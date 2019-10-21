2019 Tokyo Motor Show preview: Debuts from Honda, Mazda, Toyota and more

Enlarge Image Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The Tokyo Motor Show is one of the auto industry's biennial auto shows, so don't worry if you're wondering how you missed the 2018 show -- it didn't exist. But it's back for 2019, and like years past, there's plenty of unique metal to take in.

Perhaps you're interested in small cars that may or may not be electric. Perhaps your proclivities lie closer to the luxury segment. Or, heck, maybe you're just ready to take in a bunch of wild concepts. No matter what you have in mind, there's probably something in Tokyo with your name on it. Let's take a look at what we expect to be there.

Honda Jazz (aka Honda Fit)

Of all the cars debuting in Tokyo that have more than a snowball's chance in hell of coming to the US, the next-generation Honda Jazz (or Honda Fit in the US) is at the top of the list.

Thus far, all we've seen of the fourth-generation Jazz/Fit is a side silhouette, which maintains the overall shape while featuring adjustments to front and rear styling. There will be a dedicated hybrid model for Europe, and while it's possible the new Jazz will come to the US as a next-gen Fit, the automaker hasn't confirmed anything just yet.

Enlarge Image Honda

Lexus EV concept

Toyota might have a huge collection of vehicles coming to Tokyo, but its luxury arm also has something in store.

Lexus hasn't given out much information on its forthcoming electric concept, save for the two-second teaser video below that shows some... wild angles, to say the least. Given the theme present at Tokyo this year and in years past, we're guessing it's something smaller for urban driving, and it's believed a new infotainment system will be tucked away in there, too.

Nissan IMk concept

Nissan's group of IM-branded concept vehicles will expand once again in Tokyo with the introduction of the IMk electric concept, which was shown off before the show looking like a Nissan Cube for a new generation. It's a tall-but-small upright concept that should offer a serious amount of interior space.

Nissan stayed light on details for its pre-show preview, so all we have is the one picture. We're not quite sure how its electric powertrain is laid out, nor do we have any specific output or range figures, but Nissan will likely have far more information once the car makes its Toyko Motor Show debut this week.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Mazda EV

Mazda's first electric vehicle will make its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, a pretty big moment for the Japanese automaker. Thus far, we've seen a teaser video about its interior, which promises sustainable materials and unique textures. The little bit we've actually seen in the video looks pretty slick, with the same pair of infotainment and volume dials we've seen in current production Mazdas.

The automaker already told Roadshow that the EV won't be based on any current Mazda vehicle, so it'll be interesting to see what the OEM cooks up with a clean-sheet design. Will it be a crossover? Probably. Will it have a rotary range extender? Maybe. All we know is that we're stoked to see its reveal.

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept

Mitsubishi's sharply styled concepts always bring a futuristic edge to auto shows, and its latest pair are no exception. Previewed ahead of Tokyo, albeit not fully, the Mi-Tech hybrid concept almost looks like an electric dune buggy for two, with pronounced fender flares and an open roof to take in the surrounding air.

Rather than running on a gas engine, the Mi-Tech concept sports a unique plug-in hybrid powertrain with four electric motors, one on each wheel. But, instead of a usual combustion engine in there, the Mi-Tech's PHEV powertrain includes a gas turbine, which will keep things nice and smooth.

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Super Height K-Wagon concept

In addition to the Mi-Tech, there's another Mitsubishi concept on the way, but we know far less about this one.

The Mitsubishi Super Height K-Wagon concept appears to have a pretty truthful name. From the one teaser we've seen, it appears to be a rather large box with some very tiny wheels at the extreme ends of the body. Promising some serious interior space, the "K-Wagon" part likely hints at the car's diminutive footprint and powertrain. We'll know more for sure when it makes its debut.

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Subaru Levorg

Subaru's weirdly named wagon will make an appearance in Tokyo previewing the vehicle's second generation. Judging by the short teaser video, which shows off a fair bit of the car, it looks like this "preview" will be pretty close to production.

The tech should be the most interesting part of the new Levorg. The teaser mentions autonomy, so it will be interesting to see what Subaru offers, as most of its tech right now is folded into its EyeSight suite of active and passive driver-assistance systems. Will it be a beefier version with single-lane highway holding, or perhaps something more advanced? We'll find out soon.

Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition

Subaru has used its 2.0-liter EJ20 flat-four turbo engine in some form for the last three decades, appearing first in the 1989 Subaru Legacy, and it's finally time for that four-pot to ride off into the sunset. But, before that happens, STI has one more trick up its sleeve.

The Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition will exist as a farewell of sorts for the EJ20, as the name suggests. Coming with the aforementioned engine, 19-inch gold BBS wheels and unique badging, the car will apparently be allocated via lottery system, just like the Japan-only STI S208 from 2017. It will be interesting to see what the EJ20 Final Edition has in common with the US-only S209 that we recently drove.

Subaru

Suzuki Hanare concept

Suzuki's first of its two Tokyo concepts, the Hanare, apparently translates to "detached cottage," and that seems spot on to define how this concept vehicle looks. This living room on wheels is all about autonomy, comfort and efficiency, although Suzuki hasn't shown off any pictures of the interior just yet.

Its retro styling is mighty appealing, with some interesting use of sculpting in the main panels that wrap around the vehicle. Tiny windows up top help maintain privacy, while putting the wheels at the far end of the vehicle means there should be plenty of space inside.

Enlarge Image Suzuki

Suzuki Waku Spo concept

Who doesn't love a sports-car concept with retro styling? Bearing plenty of resemblance to the two-doors of yore, the Suzuki Waku Spo concept throws it back in terms of aesthetics while adding some newfangled tech into the mix.

This small A-segment coupe rocks a plug-in hybrid powertrain, although we're not sure about output or any specific figures. Like many other concepts, the Waku Spo wears a set of cameras on the fender, acting in place of old-school fender mirrors. It's a charming little thing, isn't it?

Enlarge Image Suzuki

Toyota Copen GR Sport

Concepts and EVs may take center stage in Tokyo, but there's always room for something a little more traditional and a little more fun. Enter the Toyota Copen GR Sport.

Manufactured by Daihatsu, a Toyota subsidiary, this pint-sized two-seater features a retractable solid roof and a major focus on driving dynamics. Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers put in work here, increasing body rigidity, retuning the chassis and adding parts like a front brace and unique center support to ensure the Copen GR Sport can handle like no other.

Toyota LQ Concept

Toyota's new-car onslaught in Tokyo isn't just about production vehicles. The automaker will also debut the LQ concept, with the hope of getting it ready for public trials in 2020. Based on the Concept-i from 2017, the body has been given a few production-friendly tweaks, like usable door handles, slightly less wild wheel spats and a production-ready interior with a traditional steering wheel.

The LQ is a Level 4 autonomous vehicle, meaning it's capable of operating without human oversight within specific locations or vehicle modes. Its headlights can project shapes onto the road to help passengers and pedestrians figure out what the vehicle intends to do next. When it's time to let the robot do the driving, an embedded artificial intelligence called Yui can suggest the right music and keep the driver alert for when they need to retake control.

Toyota Ultra-Compact BEV

There's small, and then there's this. Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota showed off two pictures of its upcoming Ultra-Compact Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV). The Ultra-Compact BEV is a proper city car meant for short-distance travel -- we're talking really short here, because the range is estimated at just 62 miles at a top speed of 37 miles per hour.

Destined for production (just not in the US), the Ultra-Compact BEV should offer up space for two people, with the driver positioned front and center while the passenger sits behind them. Small Japanese cars always have a whole lot of character to them, and this EV is no exception.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota Yaris (Japanese spec)

In the US, the Toyota Yaris is currently based on the Mazda2. Australia, Europe and Japan will get a different 2020 Toyota Yaris, though -- this one is a much more interestingly styled hatchback that's new from the architecture on up.

Running on Toyota's TNGA platform, which also underpins the latest Camry and Corolla, the new Yaris is lighter but stiffer. Multiple powertrains will be on offer, including a 1.5-liter three-cylinder gas engine, and a hybrid is in the works, too, with electric all-wheel drive. It's also loaded with tech, including advanced driver-assistance systems, a head-up display and an automatic parking system. The front seats can also swivel slightly, which is novel.