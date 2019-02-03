Toyota's 2019 Super Bowl ad turns the new Supra into a pinball wizard

Toyota

When Toyota dropped its "Toni" ad on Monday, we were kind of surprised. I mean, it was almost a week ahead of the Super Bowl, and it seemed like maybe the company was jumping the gun a bit. But now we know that the automaker had another trick up its sleeve, a second commercial called "Wizard," which showcased the brand-new 2020 Toyota Supra navigating a giant pinball machine. The spot featured a ton of sliding Supra action set to The Who, but it sure didn't make the car any prettier.

For those of you with memory problems, the Toyota GR Supra made its world debut last month at the Detroit Auto Show to something decidedly less-than-universal acclaim. Lots of people dislike how it looks, and they hate that it's shares a lot of BMW DNA under the skin and in its cabin, but we liked it well enough, and our editor-in-chief enjoyed flogging it on a track last year when it was still wrapped in camouflage.

The Supra will launch in the US later this year with a BMW-derived turbocharged inline-six engine and an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission. There is a rumored four-cylinder version coming down the pike that could serve as a replacement for the aging 86 platform, but that hasn't been confirmed.

